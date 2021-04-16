Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 04/16/2021 - 07:56
Business

Romanian central bank: no more rate cuts and looser inflation targeting

16 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We do not see any reason for further cuts of the policy rate, and we are ready to ensure the flexibility of our inflation targets having in mind the pretty elevated debt levels," Romania's National Bank (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu said at a conference organized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

BNR has reduced its monetary policy rate from 2.5% in March 2020 to 1.25% today.

As the monetary measures taken have been appropriate, the interest rates are now at historically low levels, and there was no need to flood the market with liquidity, Isarescu argued.

Concerning the exchange rate, BNR is ready to ensure more flexibility having in mind its role as anchor of social trust in Romania, the governor said.

His speech comes days after the March inflation showed prices slipped above the central bank's projections: CPI inflation eased compared to February, to 3.95%, yet above BNR's 2.9% projection. Furthermore, the CORE inflation was estimated by ING Bank's analysts at 4% [year-on-year] way above BNR's 2.8% estimate.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bnr.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 04/16/2021 - 07:56
Business

Romanian central bank: no more rate cuts and looser inflation targeting

16 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We do not see any reason for further cuts of the policy rate, and we are ready to ensure the flexibility of our inflation targets having in mind the pretty elevated debt levels," Romania's National Bank (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu said at a conference organized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

BNR has reduced its monetary policy rate from 2.5% in March 2020 to 1.25% today.

As the monetary measures taken have been appropriate, the interest rates are now at historically low levels, and there was no need to flood the market with liquidity, Isarescu argued.

Concerning the exchange rate, BNR is ready to ensure more flexibility having in mind its role as anchor of social trust in Romania, the governor said.

His speech comes days after the March inflation showed prices slipped above the central bank's projections: CPI inflation eased compared to February, to 3.95%, yet above BNR's 2.9% projection. Furthermore, the CORE inflation was estimated by ING Bank's analysts at 4% [year-on-year] way above BNR's 2.8% estimate.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bnr.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world