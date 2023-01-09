Macro

BNR deputy governor argues Romania's international reserves are assuring macro stability

09 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One of the good news, with a relevant contribution to Romania's macroeconomic and financial equilibria in the coming year, is that the country's foreign reserves reached a new historical high in December 2022, Romanian central bank deputy governor Leonardo Badea states in an opinion published by Ziarul Financiar.

While the country's official forex reserves are at an adequate level, speaking of historical records should be taken with a bit of salt: all the macro and microeconomic indicators are reaching new maxima these days, driven by global inflation that surfaced after the (truly historic) quantitative easing in the previous years.

Thus, the 5-year increase in Romania's official forex reserves (mentioned by deputy governor Badea) was 37% as of October – which matches the 38% advance of Romania's nominal GDP expressed in euros and is surpassed by the 43% rise of Romania's short-term debt.

At the same time, Romania's imports surged by 38% over the same 5-year period.

From a short-term (one-year) perspective, the official forex reserves rose much slower than the imports, and short-term external debt did (+17% vs +26% and +22%, respectively).

The level of official forex reserves in absolute terms is not relevant, but the ratios such as forex reserves to imports or short-term foreign debt are. In relative terms, one can argue that the "record high" forex reserves posted by the central bank are not necessarily a new development: the ratios have deteriorated over the past year while remaining at the same (safe) levels where they were five years ago. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

BNR deputy governor argues Romania's international reserves are assuring macro stability

09 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One of the good news, with a relevant contribution to Romania's macroeconomic and financial equilibria in the coming year, is that the country's foreign reserves reached a new historical high in December 2022, Romanian central bank deputy governor Leonardo Badea states in an opinion published by Ziarul Financiar.

While the country's official forex reserves are at an adequate level, speaking of historical records should be taken with a bit of salt: all the macro and microeconomic indicators are reaching new maxima these days, driven by global inflation that surfaced after the (truly historic) quantitative easing in the previous years.

Thus, the 5-year increase in Romania's official forex reserves (mentioned by deputy governor Badea) was 37% as of October – which matches the 38% advance of Romania's nominal GDP expressed in euros and is surpassed by the 43% rise of Romania's short-term debt.

At the same time, Romania's imports surged by 38% over the same 5-year period.

From a short-term (one-year) perspective, the official forex reserves rose much slower than the imports, and short-term external debt did (+17% vs +26% and +22%, respectively).

The level of official forex reserves in absolute terms is not relevant, but the ratios such as forex reserves to imports or short-term foreign debt are. In relative terms, one can argue that the "record high" forex reserves posted by the central bank are not necessarily a new development: the ratios have deteriorated over the past year while remaining at the same (safe) levels where they were five years ago. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest