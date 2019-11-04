Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/11/2019 - 09:40
Real Estate
BNP Paribas Real Estate to enter industrial space segment in Romania
11 April 2019
BNP Paribas Real Estate, the real estate consultancy arm of French banking group BNP Paribas, is considering opening a new specialized subsidiary in Bucharest to handle industrial property in the country, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Currently, the group is active on the Romanian market only in the segments of office and retail spaces. The group offers brokerage services (rentals and sales), valuations, consulting and property management.

The decision to enter the industrial segment comes as a result of the very good evolution of the industrial space market in 2018. Thus, at the end of last year, the stock of industrial premises exceeded the stock of malls and offices for the first time in the last ten years, according to the data provided by real estate consultants. The total inventory of industrial space reached 3.75 million square meters in 2018 and estimates show that this segment will remain the leader of the real estate market in 2019, exceeding for the first time 4 million square meters.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

