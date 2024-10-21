Real Estate

Bluehouse Capital sells Eva retail property in downtown Bucharest in EUR 8 mln deal

21 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Greek investment fund Bluehouse Capital sold the former Eva retail property in downtown Bucharest to a private Romanian investor in a transaction valued at approximately EUR 8 million, brokered by real estate consultant SVN Romania. 

The commercial property, located on Magheru boulevard, has a leasable surface of approximately 1,700 square meters, and gives access to a very circulated part of central Bucharest. The Mega Image chain has been operating a unit at the location since the end of 2014. 

"We are seeing an increased appetite from medium and large investors for long-term leased properties by established retail operators and we are currently looking at other opportunities for our portfolio of investors. Large international retailers but also domestic players will continue to expand in the coming years with a large number of new stores and the high street retail segment but also retail parks will offer high returns to investors and owners," stated Eduard Beuran, SVN Romania.

Bluehouse Capital is an investment firm involved in the acquisition, development and management of several major real estate projects in Romania, including the Expo Business Park, City Gate, Olympia Tower, Victoria Center and Astoria Business Center office projects. 

SVN Romania is one of the most important real estate consultants active in Romania and the company with the most extended activity in the residential segment.

Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen law firm advised Bluehouse Capital, while ONV LAW assisted the buyer.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SVN Romania)

Normal
Real Estate

Bluehouse Capital sells Eva retail property in downtown Bucharest in EUR 8 mln deal

21 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Greek investment fund Bluehouse Capital sold the former Eva retail property in downtown Bucharest to a private Romanian investor in a transaction valued at approximately EUR 8 million, brokered by real estate consultant SVN Romania. 

The commercial property, located on Magheru boulevard, has a leasable surface of approximately 1,700 square meters, and gives access to a very circulated part of central Bucharest. The Mega Image chain has been operating a unit at the location since the end of 2014. 

"We are seeing an increased appetite from medium and large investors for long-term leased properties by established retail operators and we are currently looking at other opportunities for our portfolio of investors. Large international retailers but also domestic players will continue to expand in the coming years with a large number of new stores and the high street retail segment but also retail parks will offer high returns to investors and owners," stated Eduard Beuran, SVN Romania.

Bluehouse Capital is an investment firm involved in the acquisition, development and management of several major real estate projects in Romania, including the Expo Business Park, City Gate, Olympia Tower, Victoria Center and Astoria Business Center office projects. 

SVN Romania is one of the most important real estate consultants active in Romania and the company with the most extended activity in the residential segment.

Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen law firm advised Bluehouse Capital, while ONV LAW assisted the buyer.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SVN Romania)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 October 2024
Justice
American rapper Wiz Khalifa brought to trial in Romania for smoking weed on stage
21 October 2024
Politics
General Council greenlights Bucharest referendum on city halls’ budgets, urban planning
21 October 2024
Life
British runner adds Romania to his '30 marathons in 30 days in 30 countries' challenge ro raise funds for rare disease
21 October 2024
Tech
Romanian and Polish AROBS teams selected by the European Space Agency for CRIMSON project
21 October 2024
Politics
Update: Tight outcome in Moldova’s pro-EU public referendum and presidential elections
21 October 2024
Defense
Small flying objects spotted entering Romanian territory from the Black Sea
21 October 2024
Transport
Moldova's HiSky reports 28% more passengers in January-September
21 October 2024
M&A
Romanian competition body sets concession list for Mega Image's EUR 1.3 bln planned Profi takeover