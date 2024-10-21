The Greek investment fund Bluehouse Capital sold the former Eva retail property in downtown Bucharest to a private Romanian investor in a transaction valued at approximately EUR 8 million, brokered by real estate consultant SVN Romania.

The commercial property, located on Magheru boulevard, has a leasable surface of approximately 1,700 square meters, and gives access to a very circulated part of central Bucharest. The Mega Image chain has been operating a unit at the location since the end of 2014.

"We are seeing an increased appetite from medium and large investors for long-term leased properties by established retail operators and we are currently looking at other opportunities for our portfolio of investors. Large international retailers but also domestic players will continue to expand in the coming years with a large number of new stores and the high street retail segment but also retail parks will offer high returns to investors and owners," stated Eduard Beuran, SVN Romania.

Bluehouse Capital is an investment firm involved in the acquisition, development and management of several major real estate projects in Romania, including the Expo Business Park, City Gate, Olympia Tower, Victoria Center and Astoria Business Center office projects.

SVN Romania is one of the most important real estate consultants active in Romania and the company with the most extended activity in the residential segment.

Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen law firm advised Bluehouse Capital, while ONV LAW assisted the buyer.

(Photo source: SVN Romania)