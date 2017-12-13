Romanian airline Blue Air hits 21 million passenger mark, plans new routes

Low-cost carrier Blue Air, the largest airline with Romanian private capital, said it flew 21 million passengers since its establishment, 13 years ago.

The company started in December 2004 with one airplane and 35 employees and is currently operating 29 aircraft and employs 1,500. It transported 21 million passengers on the over 100 European routes it makes available.

The airline plans to launch several new routes in 2018, namely Torino – Paris, Charles de Gaulle, beginning March 25, 2018; Torino – Stockholm, March 27, 2018; and Liverpool – Palma Mallorca, beginning June 2, 2018.

Blue Air estimates a EUR 400 million turnover for the end of 2017, and approximately 5 million passengers flown this year, up 35% compared to 2016.

At the same time, beginning 2019, Blue Air will be the first Boeing 737 MAX operator in Romania. This June it ordered six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Recently, Blue Air entered a codeshare agreement with Alitalia. As such, beginning next year, Blue Air will be able to sell all Alitalia flights from the Roma Fiumicino and Milano Linate airports under its own flight numbers, thus gaining access to new markets and passengers.

“To honor the mission we committed to in front of our passengers, we will continue in 2018 to develop the company with new aircraft, new services and payment methods. Blue Air has the winning mix of vision, a professional team and loyal passengers,” Gheorghe Răcaru, the general manager of Blue Air, said.

The airline has 8 operational bases in Bucharest, Bacau, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi, Larnaca, Liverpool and Turin. Last year, Blue Air surpassed Tarom and became the second-biggest airline in the country after Wizz Air.

