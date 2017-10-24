Romanian airline Blue Air and local travel agency launch direct flight to Georgia

Local travel agency Level Tour, owned by two Romanian investors, will launch the first direct flight between Romania and Georgia, in partnership with Romanian low-cost operator Blue Air. The flight will connect Bucharest to Tbilisi.

The agency wants to propose Georgia as an alternative to the ski holidays in Bulgaria, Austria or other known destinations for winter sports. The agency proposes trips to the mountain resort of Gudauri, as well as to other mountain resorts in Georgia, in the Caucasus mountains.

The tourist packages range from cultural and historical tours in Tbilisi and wine tasting to extreme sports at altitudes of up to 3,279 meters, according to Level Tour representatives. The pilot project will take place between February 3-10 next year.

Flight has a duration of two and a half hours and will be operated in the charter system. The price of a tourist package in Georgia starts at EUR 493 per person and includes flight, transfer to the hotel and accommodation for seven nights.

