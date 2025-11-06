Black Friday Deals You Can’t Miss at Vegis, Niavis, Workspace Studio, Bringo, and Complice

News from Companies

Vegis.ro announces discounts of up to 70% on over 4,000 natural and organic products

Vegis.ro, Romania’s largest online store for organic, natural, and bio products, kicks off its Black Friday campaign on November 6 at 8:00 PM, offering discounts of up to 70% on more than 4,000 products across categories such as Supplements and Remedies, Foods, Organic Products, Apiculture, Cosmetics, Essential Oils, and Detergents.

Among the top participating brands are Niavis, Dacia Plant, Secom, Herbagetica, Zenyth, Cosmopharm, SanoVita, Biona, Albina Carpatină, Aronia Charlottenburg, Faunus Plant, and Biobaza.

The campaign highlights natural products designed for balance, health, and well-being, bringing together trusted Romanian and international brands.

“Black Friday is an important opportunity to strengthen customer trust in natural products and the brands in our portfolio. We’ve seen growing interest in supplements, organic foods, and natural care products, which shows that people are looking for sustainable ways to live balanced lives. With this year’s campaign, we aim to offer access to quality, variety, and fair prices while maintaining the transparency and responsibility that define Vegis.ro,” said Mihai Bucuroiu, Director of Vegis.ro.

The campaign runs from November 6 (8:00 PM) to November 16 (11:59 PM) exclusively on www.vegis.ro.

Celtic salt, cinnamon, and matcha — Black Friday stars at Niavis, available through distributors

Black Friday is the perfect time to restock your favorite natural products that support your health and well-being. At Niavis, Celtic salt, Ceylon cinnamon, and matcha powder take center stage this season, with discounts that will make you wonder why you didn’t start using them sooner. All are available through Niavis’ nationwide distributors (Vegis, Farmacia Tei, Bebe Tei, Dr. Max, Help Net, eMAG, Freshful) at special prices.

Celtic salt brings essential minerals from the Atlantic waters, Ceylon cinnamon adds the authentic flavor of the holidays and natural balance support, and matcha — the green energy booster with no sudden crashes — is now more affordable than ever. Black Friday becomes a great moment to stock up for winter and a reminder that health can go on sale too, at least once a year.

Workspace Studio makes Black Friday the most comfortable day of the year

Workspace Studio, a company specializing in premium office design solutions and a certified Herman Miller partner in Romania, announces its Black Friday 2025 campaign taking place on Friday, November 7, starting at midnight, for a limited 24-hour period.

This year’s edition brings discounts of up to 50% on a selection of ergonomic chairs and premium accessories, featuring the iconic Herman Miller Aeron and Embody models — both 25% off in-stock items — as well as Mirra 2 and Sayl, globally recognized for innovation, comfort, and sustainable design. The campaign also includes other workspace optimization products, such as monitor arms and height-adjustable electric desks.

“We see a genuine interest in the balance between design, functionality, and sustainability, and Herman Miller models offer precisely that. For this year’s Black Friday, we’ve focused on iconic pieces like Aeron and Embody, and added generous discounts on Mirra 2, Sayl, and Generation, so each client can make a long-term, informed choice,” said Horațiu Didea, Managing Partner of Workspace Studio.

The discounts are available online and in the Workspace Studio showroom located in Sky Tower, 18th floor (Calea Floreasca 246C, Bucharest), only on November 7 — the one day of the year when the company offers promotions on MillerKnoll chairs, electric desks, and monitor arms.

Bringo YOU turns Black Friday into a personal experience, with real benefits for every user

Bringo, Romania’s first personal-shopper-based quick delivery service for online grocery shopping, expands its loyalty experience through the Black Friday Bringo YOU campaign, active until November 9.

During this period, users can convert their accumulated points into real benefits that offer more comfort, flexibility, and control over how they shop. Whether they choose long-term free delivery or extended options for DRS packaging collection directly from their door, each user decides how to use their points and what kind of reward fits their lifestyle.

Launched this summer, the Bringo YOU program continues to reward customer consistency with benefits tailored to their daily habits. The Black Friday campaign reinforces the link between loyalty and sustainability, encouraging smart shopping behaviors and responsibility toward time, resources, and the environment.

“With Bringo YOU, we aimed to build a continuous relationship with our users, where every order brings real value. Black Friday becomes a moment to activate long-term benefits — from free delivery to packaging collection solutions. It’s our way of saying thank you to the customers who choose smart shopping every day,” said Florina Dobre, CEO of Bringo.

The Black Friday Bringo YOU campaign is available exclusively in the Bringo app until November 9.

Experiential Black Friday with Complice.ro: More and more customers are choosing Christmas gifts during Black Friday

Complice.ro, curator and provider of experiential gifts for individuals and companies, has noticed a steady increase in the number of customers who use the Black Friday period to purchase Christmas gifts in advance.

This trend, confirmed in recent years, shows that November has become the starting point for buying experiential gifts, both in the B2C and corporate segments. Customers choose experiences for their flexibility — they can be gifted instantly, scheduled later, and customized based on the recipient’s preferences.

The Black Friday campaign at Complice.ro runs from November 7 (00:00) to November 9 (23:59) and includes discounts of up to 20% on an extended selection of experiences and FlexiBox packages: Gourmet Box, His & Her Box, Love Box, Active Box, and Awesome Box.

The offer also includes activities in the categories of adrenaline, flying, gourmet, relaxation, beauty, and personal development, as well as dedicated packages for couples, families, and teams.

“More and more customers take advantage of Black Friday to plan their Christmas gifts in advance. They choose experiences because they offer freedom, are easy to gift, and suit diverse contexts — from surprises for loved ones to personal rewards or corporate activations. In recent years, we’ve noticed a clear shift in consumer behavior: decisions are made earlier, more consciously, and with greater attention to meaning. An experience chosen now can become a joy shared weeks or even months later,” said Oana Pascu, Founder of Complice.ro.

The Complice.ro Black Friday campaign will be active November 7–9, exclusively on www.complice.ro.

