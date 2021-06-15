Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 09:02
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

RO tech group Bittnet takes stake in IT solutions supplier Arctic Stream

15 June 2021
Bittnet, a company with various IT activities, founded by brothers Mihai and Cristian Logofătu and listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), bought shares worth RON 1.86 mln (EUR 380,000) of Arctic Stream, a Romanian IT company founded in 2017 and soon to be listed at BVB as well.

Arctic Stream, a provider of services and equipment in the market of communications technologies, data centres, and software solutions completed a RON 21 mln (EUR 4 mln) private placement of shares recently. The anticipated capitalization of Arctic Stream stands at almost RON 105 mln (EUR 20 mln).

Bittnet Systems informs investors about the participation, on June 10, 2021, in the private placement for Arctic Stream shares (AST). Following the pro-rata allocation at the price of RON 25 per share, the issuer was informed on June 11, 2021, by the intermediary of the operation, SSIF Tradeville, that a number of 74,632 AST shares were allocated to it, which represents 1.78% of the share capital and 1.78% of the voting rights of the company. The value of the investment in Arctic Stream shares amounts to RON 1.87 mln.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bittnet)

