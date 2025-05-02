M&A

Global group Bimbo reportedly takes over Romania's Karamolegos Bakery

02 May 2025

The Mexican Grupo Bimbo, the largest global bakery player, is making a new acquisition in the local market by taking over Karamolegos Bakery Romania, the Mexican group's latest financial report shows, without providing further details about the transaction, according to Just Food quoted by Romanian media.

Prior to the Karamolegos Bakery Romania deal, Grupo Bimbo's most recent M&A transaction was struck late last year for Slovenia bakery business Don Don, giving the group a presence in 39 countries.

Karamolegos Bakery Romania posted RON 35.5 million (EUR 7 million) revenues and RON 3.3 million (EUR 660,000) net profit in 2024. Its revenues have been above RON 30 million (EUR 6 million) for the past four years while its profit has consolidated gradually.

Bimbo took over major Romanian bakery group Vel Pitar in 2023 in a deal estimated at EUR 200 million and expanded its presence in Romania with the purchase of six bakeries last year (reportedly including Trei Brutari company with three bakeries) in a second deal estimated at EUR 100 million. 

Karamolegos Bakery Romania is based in Ilfov and supplies a range of packaged breads to the retail channel. According to its website, the company is part of Karamolegos Bakery KB, set up in Santorini, Greece, in 1950. 

The Romanian subsidiary was launched in 2009. Its factory has an area of ​​30,000 square meters and a production capacity of about 50 tonnes per day, according to Profit.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arne9001/Dreamstime.com)

