City Hall plans 8 km long bike lane in downtown Bucharest

The Bucharest City Hall is to invest RON 7.5 million (some EUR 1.6 million) to set up a bike lane of about 8 km in the center of city, according to a draft project approved on Friday, May 4, by the capital’s General Council (CGMB).

The bike lane is to link Victoriei Avenue to the Constantin Prezan Blvd., being the first of four lanes planned by the City Hall, local News.ro reported. The entire project aims to increase road safety for cyclists and pedestrians and reduce pollution.

The bike lanes will be arranged on the roadside or, where possible, on the sidewalks.

Bucharest City Hall announced last month that the Technical-Economic Committee of the Ministry of Environment approved the project providing the construction of new bike lanes on a total distance of 67 km. The total value of the project amounts to EUR 10 million, and work on the first section of 63.5 km could start in June.

Irina Marica, [email protected]