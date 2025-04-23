 

Business

Romanian BICO Industries plans EUR 7.5 mln fiberglass factory

23 April 2025

BICO Industries, a construction materials producer controlled by the ROCA Industry holding with 60%, has signed a contract with the Environmental Funds Administration (AFM) to finance the construction of a factory for the production of non-woven fiberglass material by recycling fiberglass waste resulting both from its current activity (production of fiberglass mesh for reinforcing thermal systems) and by collecting it from the market.

The total value of the project is a maximum of RON 37.8 million, the equivalent of EUR 7.6 million, of which the non-refundable financial support granted through the PNRR is RON 22.6 million, the equivalent of EUR 4.5 million.

"Through this project, BICO wants to reduce waste management expenses from its main activity, as well as diversify its portfolio of activities. Through the new products, BICO will access new markets, converting waste generated from its current activity and the production of technical textiles specific to construction into non-woven materials with insulation properties used in related industries," the company announced on the Stock Exchange, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

The project implementation period cannot exceed June 30, 2026.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iurii Pozdnikov/Dreamstime.com)

