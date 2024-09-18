Beyond Business School launches a new cohort with renowned mentors: Local entrepreneurs and top executives shaping the future Business leaders of Romania

News from Companies

Beyond Business School, founded by serial entrepreneurs Andra Ghibuțiu and Grégoire Vigroux, announces the launch of a new cohort of its executive program in Bucharest. The initiative is aimed at professionals looking to advance their careers and enhance leadership skills in a dynamic, collaborative learning environment.

The program is designed to connect participants with influential business leaders, offering them the opportunity to gain valuable insights and develop leadership skills through practical experiences.

With a structure of 120 hours of intensive courses delivered by over 60 experts—renowned entrepreneurs and top executives—the program is created to inspire, motivate, and guide participants, while adapting to the latest global industry trends.

Key benefits of the program include:

100 hours of interactive courses on essential business topics such as public speaking, entrepreneurship, human resources, corporate finance, and business development, along with emerging subjects like sustainability, digital transformation, and A.I.

on essential business topics such as public speaking, entrepreneurship, human resources, corporate finance, and business development, along with emerging subjects like sustainability, digital transformation, and A.I. 20 hours of online learning through partnerships with prestigious institutions like IESE Business School, Duke University, and Google, providing internationally recognized certifications .

. 10 hours dedicated to an entrepreneurial project, where participants will test and apply their accumulated knowledge by solving real business challenges.

The program takes place over 10 weekends between January 10 and March 29, 2025, and is specially designed to accommodate the busy schedules of today’s professionals.

Courses and interactive masterclasses will be held on Saturday and Sunday mornings, ensuring an intense and productive learning pace.

Moreover, the "CEO Talks" sessions offer participants the chance to engage directly with industry leaders during exclusive Friday evening meetings.

The early bird price of €4,500 is available until November 1, 2025.

"In our first cohort, we had 31 highly motivated and ambitious participants from top companies like Renault-Dacia, EY, Auchan, PENNY, PepsiCo, Up, PwC, and Google. With an overall satisfaction rate of 4.77 out of 5, their feedback was outstanding. For the second series of the program, we are looking for the same profile of ambitious professionals dedicated to continuous development and eager to accelerate their career trajectory", said Andra Ghibuțiu, Co-founder and CEO of Beyond Business School.

"At its core, our program is designed to shape the new generation of business leaders in Romania and build a powerful, influential network of graduates known as 'Beyonders.' To help our students become better leaders, we have carefully selected professors and guests who are among the most prominent entrepreneurs and executives in Romania—and beyond! - added Grégoire Vigroux, Co-founder of Beyond Business School.

About Beyond Business School

The ambition of Beyond Business School is to shape a new generation of business leaders in Romania. The executive program is designed to support ambitious entrepreneurs and managers in taking their careers to the next level.

Co-founded by entrepreneurs Andra Ghibuțiu (co-founder of Voxxed Days events in Romania) and Grégoire Vigroux (co-founder of Bonapp, Recommerce, and TELUS International locally), the business school offers a fast-track executive program that will run over 10 weekends, with the next cohort starting in January 2025.

Beyond Business School is more than just an executive program: it is a vibrant community of alumni, known as the "Beyonders," united by the motto: Work hard. Network harder!

For more information, visit the official website: beyond-business-school.com

