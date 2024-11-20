Beyond Business School reveals the names of the 66 CEOs joining its weekend executive program

News from Companies

Beyond Business School, a company founded by serial entrepreneurs Andra Ghibuțiu and Grégoire Vigroux, announces the final line-up of the CEOs joining its fast-track Executive Program as guest speakers.

The CEO Talks sessions feature influential business leaders sharing their experience, insights, and career advice with its executive students. These talks are scheduled for ten Friday evenings, from January 10 to March 29, 2025, with a special pre-launch event on Monday, December 16, 2024.

The 66 business leaders participating in the second cohort’s CEO Talks include Chief Executive Officers, Regional Managers, General Managers, and Country Leads from the following organizations (listed in alphabetical order by surname): Dragos ANASTASIU (Eurolines), Frederic AUBET (Romcim), Bogdan BADEA (eJobs), Mathieu BAUDUIN (Leroy Merlin), Cerasela BAICULESCU (IBM), Gilles BALLOT (Carrefour), Radu BEREVOESCU (PepsiCo), Mihaela BITU (ING), Alexandru BOGDAN (Roca X), Sandrine BONDON (BNP Paribas), Costin BORC (SNEF), Thomas BOSMENT (Sanofi/Opella), Raphael BRIERE (BOURBON), Raluca BURGHELEA (Accenture), Marina VERNETTI BUT (Genpact), Victor CAPITANU (One United Properties), Cornel CARAMIZARU (Coca-Cola HBC), Christophe CHAMBONCEL (Niro Investment Group), Alexandru CHIRITA (Electrica), Razvan COPOIU (ENEVO Group), Tudor COSACEANU (UiPath), Florina DOBRE (Bringo), Adrian DOGARU (Iron Mountain), Sacha DRAGIC (Superbet Group), Julien DUCARROZ (Orange), Bianca DUMITRU (Bolt Food), Georges DURDILLY (Airbus Helicopters), Dino EBNETER (Forvis Mazars), Johan GABRIELS (iBanFirst), Radu HANGA (Bucharest Stock Exchange), Antoine HENNACHE (HN Services), Razvan IORGU (CBRE), Andreea IVAN (ISISPHARMA), David JEAN (Michelin), Ramona JURUBITA (KPMG), Frederic LAMY (XXXLutz), Alexandru LAPUSAN (Zitec), Frank LOEFFLER (Roche), Laurentiu MANDU (Capgemini), Sergiu MANEA (BCR), Stefan MANOLE (ProCredit Bank), Calin MATEI (Groupama), Vincent MENEY (TotalEnergies), Elisabeta MORARU (Google), Gabriela NISTOR (CEO, Salt Bank), Sergiu OPRESCU (Alpha Bank), Henk PAARDEKOOPER (First Bank), Elena PAP (Up), Mihai PATRASCU (Evomag), Dorin PENA (Cisco), Ovidiu PINGHIOIU (Cegeka), Adrian POSTELNICU (METRO.digital), Marcelo RAINER (Novartis), Nicolas RICHARD (Engie), Maria ROUSSEVA (BRD – Groupe Societe Generale), Sergiu RUSSU (Oracle), Ondrej SAFAR (EVRYO), Cristian SFICHI (Thales), Diana SIPOS (Eviden), Adela SMEU (Brico Depot), Dan STEFAN (Autonom Group), Florian TELEABA (Kearney), Corina TIU (TELUS Digital), Mihai TUDOR (SIMTEL), Christina VERCHERE (OMV Petrom), Perry ZIZZI (Dentons).

The CEO Talks will feature six business leaders per session, each delivering an 18-minute dynamic presentation in a TED Talk style, followed by interactive Q&A sessions with the participants.

In addition to the CEO Talks sessions, Beyond Business School’s Executive program includes a series of courses and masterclasses held on Saturdays and Sundays, led by a distinguished team of 14 trainers and 20 guest speakers, each a recognized expert in their field.

Altogether, 100 prominent business leaders from 12 countries will actively contribute their insights to the executive training program.

The full curriculum of Beyond Business School includes a total of 140 hours of class time, delivered over 10 intensive weekends, where students will hone their knowledge of corporate finance, public speaking, building effective teams, Romania’s positioning in the current global business context, business development, sustainable business, IT management, change management and artificial intelligence.

There will also be 20 hours of online courses, with modules from IESE, Duke University and Google, providing students with three international certificates, as well as another 10 hours dedicated to the final capstone project where students will apply the knowledge they have acquired during the academic program to a real-world business situation.

Beyond Business School’s Executive program aims to empower ambitious leaders to elevate their careers by equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to step into larger management roles within their organizations. In addition to the core curriculum, it offers extensive networking opportunities through monthly events and ongoing learning activities that extend beyond the cohort experience.

"The purpose of our Executive program is to foster the emergence of a new generation of Romanian business leaders and establish a powerful and influential alumni community, known as the 'Beyonders’. In our endeavour to empower our students to evolve into exceptional leaders, we've handpicked our guest speakers and teachers from the ranks of the finest entrepreneurs and corporate leaders, from Romania and beyond”, said Andra Ghibuțiu, Co-Founder and CEO of Beyond Business School.

The CEO Talks will take place at the headquarters of the business leaders. The CEO Talk pre-launch will be hosted at Coca-Cola HBC’s headquarters on December 16, featuring as a host the company’s local General Manager, Cornel Caramizaru.

The inaugural CEO Talks session will follow on January 10, 2025, at Google’s Bucharest office, led by Elisabeta Moraru, Country Director for Google in Bulgaria, Moldova, Hungary, and Romania.

The executive students have an average age of 30 to 40. They are successful entrepreneurs and professionals in management roles at blue-chip companies, all eager to elevate their careers to the next level. The tuition fee is 5,000 EUR.

Applications are now open for Beyond Business School’s second cohort, which will take place over 10 weekends between January and March 2025. With a total of 35 seats available, only 10 remain at the time of this announcement.

About Beyond Business School

Beyond Business School’s ambition is to build the new generation of Romanian business leaders. The fast-track weekends Executive Program has been designed to help ambitious leaders take their career to the next level. Its co-founders are serial entrepreneurs Andra Ghibuțiu and Grégoire Vigroux.

Beyond Business School launched its first cohort in January 2024. The school’s fast-track Executive Program spans 10 weekends each year, running throughout the first quarter.

Beyond Business School is more than an Executive Program, it is also a platform for building a strong and influential alumni community called 'The Beyonders'.

