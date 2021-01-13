Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 12:30
Business

BestJobs: Companies in Romania continued to hire in 2020, high increase for remote jobs expected this year

13 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Companies in Romania continued to hire in 2020, despite the sudden changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic on the labor market, with effects felt by both employers and candidates. Although sectors and companies were severely affected by the epidemiological crisis, government support measures aimed at maintaining employment and the industries that experienced significant growth in 2020 managed to offset the negative impact in the affected areas, according to local recruitment platform BestJobs.

"Thus, especially in the last half of 2020, there was a 5% year-on-year increase in the number of jobs, as more and more employers looked to hire staff, especially in the categories of white-collar (office employees) and blue-collar (workers)," BestJobs said. 

Of the total active jobs in 2020, more than half (52%) were in the white-collar category, 33% were blue-collar jobs, while 15% were jobs for management and team coordination positions.

Work-from-home jobs were the star of 2020, with over 600,000 searches from candidates, and BestJobs estimates that in 2021 there will be a 60% increase for remote white-collar jobs. 

The largest employers in 2020 were companies operating in areas such as retail, medical & pharma, IT & C, financial consultancy, construction, and BPO. Together, the six domains were responsible for more than 60% of the jobs for which employers posted ads on the BestJobs platform between January and December 2020.

"Although the situation is still uncertain, the main trend in the 2021 labor market will remain digitization and automation, both in the recruitment process and in the activity of employees. In addition to the specializations that will be most needed in the market, employers say that skills such as solving complex situations, adaptability, the ability to make decisions quickly, or digital skills will count more than ever in the hiring decision," BestJobs also said. 

In terms of learning and development, in 2021, most companies are proposing important changes in employee skills development, retraining, and changing the way they measure their employees' productivity.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 08:26
11 January 2021
Business
Unemployment in Romania eases slightly in November
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 12:30
Business

BestJobs: Companies in Romania continued to hire in 2020, high increase for remote jobs expected this year

13 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Companies in Romania continued to hire in 2020, despite the sudden changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic on the labor market, with effects felt by both employers and candidates. Although sectors and companies were severely affected by the epidemiological crisis, government support measures aimed at maintaining employment and the industries that experienced significant growth in 2020 managed to offset the negative impact in the affected areas, according to local recruitment platform BestJobs.

"Thus, especially in the last half of 2020, there was a 5% year-on-year increase in the number of jobs, as more and more employers looked to hire staff, especially in the categories of white-collar (office employees) and blue-collar (workers)," BestJobs said. 

Of the total active jobs in 2020, more than half (52%) were in the white-collar category, 33% were blue-collar jobs, while 15% were jobs for management and team coordination positions.

Work-from-home jobs were the star of 2020, with over 600,000 searches from candidates, and BestJobs estimates that in 2021 there will be a 60% increase for remote white-collar jobs. 

The largest employers in 2020 were companies operating in areas such as retail, medical & pharma, IT & C, financial consultancy, construction, and BPO. Together, the six domains were responsible for more than 60% of the jobs for which employers posted ads on the BestJobs platform between January and December 2020.

"Although the situation is still uncertain, the main trend in the 2021 labor market will remain digitization and automation, both in the recruitment process and in the activity of employees. In addition to the specializations that will be most needed in the market, employers say that skills such as solving complex situations, adaptability, the ability to make decisions quickly, or digital skills will count more than ever in the hiring decision," BestJobs also said. 

In terms of learning and development, in 2021, most companies are proposing important changes in employee skills development, retraining, and changing the way they measure their employees' productivity.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 08:26
11 January 2021
Business
Unemployment in Romania eases slightly in November
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position