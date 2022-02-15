Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/15/2022 - 08:58
Business

Beltrame gets Competition's permit to take over special steel plant in Romania

15 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The transaction by which Beltrame, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, takes over the core assets of the Special Steel Plant (COS) Targoviste for EUR 38.3 mln plus VAT, was authorized by the Competition Council, the head of the group's Romanian operations, Carlo Beltrame told Profit.ro.

The completion of the deal still pends the final settlement of the bankruptcy of the plant and the appeal filed by steel group Liberty Galati, which also placed a bid for the plant.

The last legal steps until the closing of the deal are the final settlement of the bankruptcy file of the plant, with a February 23 hearing, and the appeal of Liberty Galati to the decision of COS Targoviste creditors to approve the agreement with Beltrame, he disclosed.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/15/2022 - 08:58
Business

Beltrame gets Competition's permit to take over special steel plant in Romania

15 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The transaction by which Beltrame, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, takes over the core assets of the Special Steel Plant (COS) Targoviste for EUR 38.3 mln plus VAT, was authorized by the Competition Council, the head of the group's Romanian operations, Carlo Beltrame told Profit.ro.

The completion of the deal still pends the final settlement of the bankruptcy of the plant and the appeal filed by steel group Liberty Galati, which also placed a bid for the plant.

The last legal steps until the closing of the deal are the final settlement of the bankruptcy file of the plant, with a February 23 hearing, and the appeal of Liberty Galati to the decision of COS Targoviste creditors to approve the agreement with Beltrame, he disclosed.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks