Belgium to increase troops in NATO Battle Group in Romania in 2025

Defense officials confirmed that Belgium will increase the number of troops in NATO’s Battle Group in Romania in 2025, while also expanding major multinational training events.

Officials from the Romanian Army and the Minister of Defense from the Kingdom of Belgium, Ludivine Dedonder, visited the Belgian troops within NATO's Battle Group in Cincu, Brașov County, on Thursday, December 12. Discussions focused on the security situation in the region and the strengthening of the Eastern Flank, according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Specifically, bilateral discussions addressed the evolution of the security situation in the Black Sea region, NATO's efforts to strengthen allied defense and deterrence posture, and preparations for the allied summit in The Hague in 2025.

"The discussions also included major multinational training events planned for next year and potential opportunities for expanding bilateral defense cooperation. Belgian officials reaffirmed their strong commitment to participating in NATO's Battle Group in Romania and stated that the number of Belgian troops will increase to support brigade-level exercises in 2025," the statement added.

"The presence of Belgian troops within NATO's Battle Group deployed in our country is a materialization of allied solidarity as well as the close ties between our armies. Looking ahead, we face a year of extensive joint training exercises, including brigade-level activities for the multinational structure deployed in Cincu," stated General Gheorghiță Vlad.

The results achieved by NATO's Battle Group under France's command were praised, both in terms of infrastructure development and joint training.

"The presence of Belgian soldiers alongside French, Luxembourgish, and Spanish troops in NATO's Battle Group in Cincu is a testament to allied unity and solidarity in the face of an increasingly complex security environment," emphasized the Romanian secretary of state Simona Cojocaru.

She also assured that Romania is making every effort to provide the necessary logistical support, particularly in preparation for the brigade-level exercise "Dacian Spring" next spring, which will involve the deployment of a large number of troops and equipment within the Battle Group in Romania.

