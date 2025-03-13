Beko calls for a united industrial policy in harmony with climate ambitions at Clean Industrial Deal event

News from Companies

As Europe moves toward a new era of industrial policy, Beko, the continent’s largest home appliance manufacturer, is making the case for a stronger, more unified approach. Attending the key event on the Deal, Beko emphasizes the urgent need to ensure that industries investing in decarbonization, energy efficiency, and innovation remain globally competitive.

Having built its success on energy efficiency, sustainability, and responsible innovation, Beko is advocating for a forward-looking industrial strategy that moves beyond regulation and toward meaningful investment in clean technology, resilient supply chains, and competitive manufacturing.

“Europe needs a bold, investment-driven industrial strategy and regulatory framework that allows companies to thrive. The Clean Industrial Deal marks a pivotal moment for Europe's industrial future. But it must deliver on its promise of making Europe a leader in green and competitive industries—without risking our manufacturing base in the process. It is vital that the European Commission uses this opportunity to look across Europe's industrial manufacturing landscape and recognize the role the home appliances sector can play as a strategic enabler of Europe’s climate and industrial ambition. Home appliances is a critical industry—not only as a major employer and driver of innovation but also as a key catalyst for supply chain resilience and a direct contributor to energy efficiency in every EU household. Energy-efficient appliances are one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to cut emissions, lower energy bills, and support the clean energy transition. To accelerate progress toward climate neutrality, the EU should enhance support for the industry by mobilizing investment incentives and ensuring a level playing field in international trade.” said Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko and President of APPLiA.

As one of the world’s largest manufacturers with scale and expertise, Beko acknowledges its vital position in advancing decarbonization efforts. Energy efficiency, often referred to as the “first fuel” in the clean energy transition, is therefore a top priority for Beko. Currently, energy-efficient appliances make up over 70% of units produced and drive the majority of the company’s revenue.

“While companies often choose between profit and responsibility, Beko is the living proof that a balanced approach makes good business sense. We have already demonstrated leadership in sustainable innovation—our products save energy, reduce waste, and align with the Green Deal. But we cannot succeed alone. We would like to see Europe shift from reactive policies to proactive investments in its industrial sector. Targeted incentives for renewable energy adoption, production infrastructure, and sustainable product development will play a critical role in securing the bloc’s competitive future.” concluded Hakan Bulgurlu.

The company operates two of the largest home appliance factories in continental Europe, in Romania - the Găești factory, which has produced over 44 million refrigerators to date, and the Ulmi washing machine factory, the first Industry 4.0 plant in Romania, equipped with the latest robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and process automation technologies, where over 5 million units have been produced so far. Due to its performance in environmental protection and resource consumption, the Ulmi production unit was awarded the Sustainability Lighthouse status by the World Economic Forum (WEF), recognizing its sustainability achievements. Beko Romania continues to play a strategic role within the group, exporting 84% of its total production to over 80 countries, making "Made in Romania" products known across borders.

About Beko Europe

Beko Europe is a leading home appliance company dedicated to improving the lives of its consumers through a diverse range of innovative and sustainable products and solutions. It is 75% owned by Beko B.V. and 25% owned by Whirlpool Corporation. As part of Beko, recognized as the "Number 1 Home Appliances Company in Europe,"** Beko Europe offers a portfolio of 16 brands that provide quality appliances to millions of households across the region. In Romania, it offers the Arctic, Beko, Whirlpool*, Hotpoint, Ariston* and Indesit brands.

Building on its parent company's 70-year legacy of innovation, Beko Europe promotes sustainability in the home, using advanced technology, skilled human resources and strong manufacturing capabilities to contribute to a better future.

Beko Europe's approach focuses on people-centric solutions that seamlessly integrate functionality, sustainability and appealing design. The company is committed to exceeding consumer expectations across multiple product segments, setting industry standards while advancing production and innovation.

Aligned with the Paris Agreement and the Science-Based Targets initiative, Beko Europe supports its parent company's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The company's dedication to sustainability is globally recognized, as evidenced by its highest score in the DHP Household Durables Industry for six consecutive years in the Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

* Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**Source Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 2025 edition, Beko Corp, Large Appliances as per "Major Appliances", GBO, retail volume, 2024 data.

About the Clean Industrial Deal

In July 2024, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a plan for the sustainable development of Europe’s industry: the Clean Industrial Deal. This strategy is crucial for decarbonizing the EU economy while maintaining competitiveness. The plan highlights Europe's need to close the innovation gap with the US and China, align efforts to combat climate change with economic growth, and reduce dependence on raw materials and technologies from outside the continent.

The Clean Industrial Deal was launched during an event in Antwerp, Belgium, on February 26, 2025. The event brought together European industry business leaders who discussed the new pact with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Hakan Bulgurlu represented the home appliances industry as CEO of Beko and President of APPLiA, the European association of the home appliance industry.

The Clean Industrial Deal represents a significant shift for EU businesses, particularly for energy-intensive sectors. It aims to accelerate regulatory processes and support the development of clean technologies. The plan includes measures to simplify planning, authorization, and bidding procedures, supported by major investments in renewable energy, hydrogen networks, CO2 capture and transport infrastructure, and the digitization of energy systems.

*This is a Press release.