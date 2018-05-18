BearingPoint reaches 560 employees in Romania

Dutch management and technology consultancy firm BearingPoint has reached 560 employees in Romania and plans to continue hiring, local Profit.ro reported.

The company entered the local market in 2005 and has three offices, in Bucharest, Timisoara and Sibiu.

BearingPoint more doubled its number of employees in Romania in the last two years, from 250 employees at the end of 2015 to 560 at the moment.

“We expect to reach 600 colleagues in the Romanian offices at the middle of this year,” said Christian Gurny, Country Leader BearingPoint Romania.

Globally, the firm has over 10,000 consultants that serve clients in over 75 countries.

