The "Bearing Witness" exhibition takes on a new dimension in Romania, in the context of the border conflict

News from Companies

The internationally acclaimed exhibition "Bearing Witness", created by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner, photographer Muhammed Muheisen, and Howard G. Buffett, Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation has officially opened in Romania.

As the country stands on the edge of the ongoing conflict at its borders, the exhibition takes on a deeper meaning, bringing to light the harsh realities of war and the strength of humanity in the face of adversity.

The exhibition, which showcases a series of powerful images capturing the impact of wars, comes at a crucial time for Romania. With the conflict just beyond its borders, "Bearing Witness" offers the public a profound and emotional insight into the lives of those affected by violence and displacement. Through a combination of striking photography and emotional storytelling, the exhibition calls for empathy and awareness of the human cost of war.

"Bearing Witness is not just about documenting war, it's about connecting with the people who live through these unimaginable experiences. Romania’s proximity to conflict brings this story closer to home, and I hope these images will evoke a sense of understanding and compassion for those who suffer in the face of war,” stated Muhammed Muheisen.

"At a time when war is unfolding near Romania’s borders, ‘Bearing Witness’ serves as a reminder of our shared humanity. We aim to show the reality of these situations and inspire collective responsibility, urging the world to take notice and act with empathy and unity," added Howard G. Buffett, founder of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The exhibition will be open to the public, free of admission, at Ghica Palace Victoria, from September 19 – 26 from 12:00 – 19:00.

Bucharest is the fourth city in which the successful exhibition ‘Bearing Witness’ will be present, after Athens last December, in Amsterdam in March, and from June until mid-August in the international city of peace and justice, The Hague.

About the Photographers

Muhammed Muheisen is a world-renowned photographer. A two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner, a National Geographic photojournalist and Explorer, founder and chairman of the Dutch non-profit organization Everyday Refugees Foundation, Global Ambassador for Jordan Tourism Board and Canon. Muheisen was named TIME Magazine's Best Wire Photographer of 2013. Since 2001, he has documented major events around the world and for over a decade and a half, the refugee crises in various parts of the world. In 2023, Muheisen received the prestigious National Geographic Wayfinder Award.

Currently, the documentary ‘Finding the Light’ about Muhammed Muheisen’s life and achievements from the National Geographic documentary series ‘Photographer’ is available on Disney+ and Hulu.

Howard G. Buffett is a photographer, farmer, conservationist, businessman, former elected official, former Sheriff, and Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, a private charitable foundation investing in global food security, conflict mitigation, and efforts to counter human trafficking.

Over the years, Howard G. Buffett has been recognized for his leadership and contributions to agriculture, conservation, philanthropy, and journalism. For his work in each country, he received the highest honors bestowed on a foreign citizen by the governments of Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Rwanda, and Ukraine.

*This is a Press release.