Western Romania: Bear Cave in Arad County’s Moneasa resort opens to tourists

The largest cave in Arad County, known as the Bear Cave, located in the resort town of Moneasa, opened its doors to tourists on the second day of Easter, April 13.

The cave now offers visitors an extended route with an additional 20 meters and a new lighting system. The latter, however, is still awaiting a connection to the Moneasa city network.

“If the cave is seen in a completely new light, it will be much more spectacular. The lighting is very well done, but for now we still enter with helmets and flashlights and, of course, accompanied by a guide who provides all the details related to the cave,” said administrator Mihai Beșeșec, cited by Radio Timisoara.

Among the attractions in the cave, which is open only along 170 meters out of its total extent of 2 kilometers, is a reproduction of a cave bear skeleton. The species disappeared from Europe more than 20,000 years ago, but bones have been discovered in Bear Cave and Bat Cave, both located in Moneasa. In total, seven complete skeletons were found.

Another attraction is a photo exhibition from the Coliboaia Cave in Bihor County, which has some of the oldest cave drawings in the world and the only ones in Central and Eastern Europe.

Tickets to the Bear Cave cost RON 20 (EUR 4) for adults, and RON 10 (EUR 2) for children aged 5 to 14. Those under 5 benefit from free access.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pestera Grota Ursului Moneasa on Facebook)