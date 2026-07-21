Diversity

21 accessible beaches open for people with disabilities on Romania's Black Sea coast

21 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Twenty-one beaches on Romania's Black Sea coast have been adapted to improve access for people with disabilities, offering free use of specialized equipment and assistance throughout the summer. The initiative also includes an activity center in Eforie Sud where visitors can take part in adaptive water sports.

The project is coordinated by the Caiac SMile Association, led by Ionuț Stancovici, and aims to make the seaside more accessible to people with mobility impairments and other special needs.

The adapted beaches are equipped with access mats laid across the sand, floating wheelchairs and ramps leading into the sea, allowing visitors to reach and enter the water more easily. Access to the equipment and facilities is provided free of charge.

The accessible beaches were developed under a coastal accessibility project launched in 2024 together with the Împreună pentru Viitor Constanța Association and private-sector partners.

“We don't start from what a person can't do, but from what they want to do. From there we look for the solution: different equipment, a different route, a different way of getting there. These people are capable of far more than they are often told. My job is to remove the obstacles that stand in their way," Ionuț Stancovici said.

Beyond the seaside project, the association also organizes inclusive outdoor activities, including mountain races in which people with disabilities participate using adapted equipment. This summer, participants are scheduled to compete in the Bucovina Ultra Rocks event and the Oslea Run after five people with mobility and visual disabilities completed a 10 km mountain marathon in the Apuseni Mountains earlier this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Diversity

21 accessible beaches open for people with disabilities on Romania's Black Sea coast

21 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Twenty-one beaches on Romania's Black Sea coast have been adapted to improve access for people with disabilities, offering free use of specialized equipment and assistance throughout the summer. The initiative also includes an activity center in Eforie Sud where visitors can take part in adaptive water sports.

The project is coordinated by the Caiac SMile Association, led by Ionuț Stancovici, and aims to make the seaside more accessible to people with mobility impairments and other special needs.

The adapted beaches are equipped with access mats laid across the sand, floating wheelchairs and ramps leading into the sea, allowing visitors to reach and enter the water more easily. Access to the equipment and facilities is provided free of charge.

The accessible beaches were developed under a coastal accessibility project launched in 2024 together with the Împreună pentru Viitor Constanța Association and private-sector partners.

“We don't start from what a person can't do, but from what they want to do. From there we look for the solution: different equipment, a different route, a different way of getting there. These people are capable of far more than they are often told. My job is to remove the obstacles that stand in their way," Ionuț Stancovici said.

Beyond the seaside project, the association also organizes inclusive outdoor activities, including mountain races in which people with disabilities participate using adapted equipment. This summer, participants are scheduled to compete in the Bucovina Ultra Rocks event and the Oslea Run after five people with mobility and visual disabilities completed a 10 km mountain marathon in the Apuseni Mountains earlier this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 July 2026
Politics
Romania’s acceptance into Visa Waiver program depends on Trump admin, interim foreign minister says
21 July 2026
People
Romanian designer behind costumes worn by Shakira's dancers at FIFA World Cup final
21 July 2026
Business
Romania's first indoor skydiving simulator to open near Timișoara this fall
21 July 2026
Environment
Romania opens first large voluntary waste collection center in Cluj-Napoca
21 July 2026
Defense
Romanian drone maker BraveX Aero, Romaero expand UAV production capacity
21 July 2026
Transport
PPC Blue installs ultra-fast EV charging stations at Bucharest's Henri Coandă Airport
21 July 2026
People
Romania’s first female supercentenarian celebrates 111th birthday
21 July 2026
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan congratulates new UK prime minister Andy Burnham for appointment