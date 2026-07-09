BCR Seed Starter invests EUR 500,000 in Romanian software management startup Licenseware

Romanian corporate venture capital fund BCR Seed Starter has invested EUR 500,000 in Licenseware, a local technology company developing a SaaS platform for software license management. The investment is part of an approximately EUR 800,000 funding round that will support the company's international expansion and product development.

The funding round was led by the bank-backed investment fund and also included participation from Inspire Capital, business angel investors from the Bravva Angels community, and several existing shareholders.

Founded in 2020, Licenseware has developed a modular software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that helps organizations manage software licenses across enterprise applications, databases, SaaS subscriptions, and productivity tools. The platform is designed to help companies improve visibility over software usage, reduce audit risks, and optimize IT spending.

The company will use the newly raised capital to accelerate its expansion into international markets, grow its product development and sales teams, and strengthen integrations with enterprise software platforms.

“We are investing in Licenseware and backing a mature Romanian company that competes on equal footing in a global market, with a solution validated by enterprise clients. Software asset management is an area where large organizations lose money without seeing where it goes, and Licenseware provides visibility and better governance of IT costs,” said Carmen Dibuș, CEO of BCR Seed Starter.

The investment marks the third made by BCR Seed Starter since the fund was launched just over two years ago. The fund previously invested EUR 500,000 each in Romanian startups Profluo, which develops financial process automation software, and FieldOS, a company active in the field service management and computerized maintenance management software market.

“Licenseware has enterprise clients on three continents, recognition from Gartner two years in a row, and a product built for large companies that don’t know which software they are paying for, or how much of it they actually use,” said Adrian Roșoagă, Chief Investment Officer, BCR Seed Starter. “The software asset management market is growing precisely because every CFO in the world is looking for that answer, and Licenseware’s model proves that a company founded in Romania can build an internationally competitive solution, exactly the kind of entrepreneurship that BCR Seed Starter aims to support.”

Licenseware was founded by Alex Cojocaru and Ciprian Grigore, who were later joined by Chris Allen and Adrian Mihalache, forming a complementary team with extensive international experience in software and IT asset management.

“We reached product-market fit in 2025, and we now have enough market intelligence to know exactly what we need to build from a product perspective, while AI helps us level the playing field and compete head-to-head with the largest players in the market. We will use this funding to accelerate our international expansion, primarily in mature markets such as the US, the EU, and the UK, but also in the local market and in emerging markets (Australia, Canada, LATAM),” stated Alex Cojocaru, Co-founder and CEO, Licenseware.

BCR Seed Starter is the first corporate venture capital fund launched by a Romanian bank and focuses on technology startups with applications in the financial sector and the broader digitalization of the economy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)