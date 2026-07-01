GapMinder leads USD 3 million seed round in Slovenian AI software startup Codeplain 

GapMinder, the VC investing in technology startups in Romania and Eastern Europe, is leading a USD 3 million seed funding round in Slovenian startup Codeplain, alongside Silicon Gardens.

Codeplain provides an AI-powered platform that generates production-ready software from specifications written in plain language.

The new funding will help the company further develop a new approach to software engineering in which AI coding agents focus on writing and maintaining software specifications, while Codeplain automatically generates, tests, and updates the underlying code.

The investment further expands GapMinder's portfolio of technology and AI companies. Recent investments include InsiderCX (patient experience platform), Design Verse (AI platform that builds enterprise software), SalesTools (AI company that automates the B2B sales process), VoicePatrol (AI-powered voice moderation for multiplayer games), and Etiq AI.

Codeplain was founded by Dusan Omercevic, a serial entrepreneur who previously founded Cleanshelf, an enterprise SaaS management platform acquired by SAP LeanIX in 2021. Following the acquisition, he joined SAP LeanIX to lead product development. He was also VP of product at Zemanta (acquired by Outbrain). Codeplain operates from offices in Ljubljana, Berlin, and San Francisco.

GapMinder manages two funds. With the first fund, with a total capitalization of EUR 50 million, GapMinder has invested in companies such as Druid.AI, FintechOS, Veridion, Deepstash, Siena.Cx, TypingDNA, Medicai, Cyscale, SmartDreamers, Machinations, Frisbo, and Innoship.io. GapMinder Fund II was launched in 2024 with a target capital of EUR 80 million. The EIF supported GapMinder Fund II through two initiatives: the European Union's InvestEU program and the Recovery Fund of Funds, part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, co-financed by the EU through Next GenerationEU. GapMinder Fund II is also supported by the EBRD and a number of institutional and private investors.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)