Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 08:07
BCR issues EUR 200 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange

20 May 2021
BCR, Romania’s second-biggest lender by assets, which is part of the Austrian Erste Bank group, issued RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) bonds maturing 2028 and listed the securities on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on May 19.

It is BCR’s second such issue, after the RON 600 mln issue in December 2019, when the bank successfully placed the first senior non-preferred bonds in Romania and the CEE region on BVB.

The BVB processed again on Wednesday, May 19, at 17:37, a record bond issue of BCR - respectively 1 billion lei maturing in 2028, Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

This is the largest financing in the local currency of a company on the local stock exchange. The previous record also belongs to BCR, namely the RON 600 mln bond issued in 2019.

According to BVB, 2,000 bonds were processed following 32 transactions, which means that the issue has already been sold to institutional investors and is now listed, the daily concluded.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

BCR issues EUR 200 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange

20 May 2021
BCR, Romania’s second-biggest lender by assets, which is part of the Austrian Erste Bank group, issued RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) bonds maturing 2028 and listed the securities on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on May 19.

It is BCR’s second such issue, after the RON 600 mln issue in December 2019, when the bank successfully placed the first senior non-preferred bonds in Romania and the CEE region on BVB.

The BVB processed again on Wednesday, May 19, at 17:37, a record bond issue of BCR - respectively 1 billion lei maturing in 2028, Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

This is the largest financing in the local currency of a company on the local stock exchange. The previous record also belongs to BCR, namely the RON 600 mln bond issued in 2019.

According to BVB, 2,000 bonds were processed following 32 transactions, which means that the issue has already been sold to institutional investors and is now listed, the daily concluded.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

10

