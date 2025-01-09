Justice

Bar employees in Bucharest Old Town charged with robbing drunk tourists

09 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than a dozen individuals, among which bar administrators, bartenders, waiters, and hostesses, have been brought to trial by prosecutors on charges of intoxicating foreign tourists who visited two establishments in the Bucharest Old Town, after which they robbed them or emptied their bank accounts.

In total, 16 individuals and two companies have been charged with illegal access to an IT system, carrying out financial operations fraudulently, qualified theft, and illegal deprivation of liberty.

Prosecutors noted that the defendants obtained significant amounts of money under the cover of commercial companies. The total proven damage was approximately RON 410,000 (EUR 82,000), obtained after offering and selling products and services that were attractive to tourists but designed to mislead them regarding the price paid. 

The bar employees also recorded the PIN codes of inebriated tourists and “carried out illicit subsequent payments within the same economic operator, in some cases even leading to the deprivation of liberty of some of the victims,” according to the Bucharest Prosecutors’ Office cited by Agerpres.

According to investigation data, the defendants identified foreign citizens in the Old Town, whom they brought into two establishments where they were encouraged by dancers to consume alcohol. After the tourists became intoxicated, the bar employees stole their mobile phones or bank cards. The phones were unlocked using the facial recognition function, after which money was transferred or payments were made at POS terminals. 

At the end of April 2024, the defendants allegedly broke into an apartment where a foreign tourist was staying, from where they stole jewelry, a laptop, an iPad, two mobile phones, a bank card, and a passport. Subsequently, under the pretext of recovering his belongings, the defendants kidnapped the tourist, locking him up for five days in a club in the Old Town.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Masezdromaderi | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Justice

Bar employees in Bucharest Old Town charged with robbing drunk tourists

09 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than a dozen individuals, among which bar administrators, bartenders, waiters, and hostesses, have been brought to trial by prosecutors on charges of intoxicating foreign tourists who visited two establishments in the Bucharest Old Town, after which they robbed them or emptied their bank accounts.

In total, 16 individuals and two companies have been charged with illegal access to an IT system, carrying out financial operations fraudulently, qualified theft, and illegal deprivation of liberty.

Prosecutors noted that the defendants obtained significant amounts of money under the cover of commercial companies. The total proven damage was approximately RON 410,000 (EUR 82,000), obtained after offering and selling products and services that were attractive to tourists but designed to mislead them regarding the price paid. 

The bar employees also recorded the PIN codes of inebriated tourists and “carried out illicit subsequent payments within the same economic operator, in some cases even leading to the deprivation of liberty of some of the victims,” according to the Bucharest Prosecutors’ Office cited by Agerpres.

According to investigation data, the defendants identified foreign citizens in the Old Town, whom they brought into two establishments where they were encouraged by dancers to consume alcohol. After the tourists became intoxicated, the bar employees stole their mobile phones or bank cards. The phones were unlocked using the facial recognition function, after which money was transferred or payments were made at POS terminals. 

At the end of April 2024, the defendants allegedly broke into an apartment where a foreign tourist was staying, from where they stole jewelry, a laptop, an iPad, two mobile phones, a bank card, and a passport. Subsequently, under the pretext of recovering his belongings, the defendants kidnapped the tourist, locking him up for five days in a club in the Old Town.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Masezdromaderi | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 January 2025
Energy
Romania’s energy company Romgaz to become natgas supplier, aims for expansion abroad
09 January 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right party AUR to hold protest against annulment of presidential elections
09 January 2025
Transport
Dacia Bigster now available for order in Romania starting at EUR 23,000
09 January 2025
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition sets new dates for presidential elections, confirms candidate
08 January 2025
Politics
Event in Washington to officially mark Romania’s entry into US Visa Waiver program this week
08 January 2025
Events
Dakar Rally: Dacia Sandriders down to two teams after French driver Sébastien Loeb involved in accident
08 January 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom to reportedly sell 6.75 bln cubic meters of Neptun Deep gas to Germany's Uniper
08 January 2025
Macro
Romania's Govt. to prepare "first draft" of 2025 budget by January 27