Stock of bank loans rises moderately in Romania, by 7.7% in May

The stock of bank loans to Romanian non-government customers increased by 7.7% year-on-year at the end of May, surpassing by 3.5% the rise of the consumer prices in the same period. The volume of non-government loans reached RON 257 billion (EUR 54.1 bln), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The stock of loans denominated in local currency increased more than the average, by 10.3% (5.9% in real terms) while the loans denominated in foreign currency edged up more modestly by 3% when expressed in local currency and by 0.8% when expressed in euro.

Of the total stock of loans, the loans denominated in local currency amounted to RON 170 billion (EUR 35.8 billion), out of which the loans extended to households amounted to RON 99.8 billion, 14.5% above the level in May 2018. At the same time, the loans denominated in foreign currency advanced by 3% year-on-year, of which the loans to non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions increased by 13.3% compared to May 2018.

