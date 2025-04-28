 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's Banca Transilvania approves distribution of 2024 profit to dividends and free shares

28 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Romania's leading financial group, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), approved on April 25 the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON 1.59 billion (EUR 320 million) out of the RON 3.53 billion net profit generated last year. 

The bank's shareholders also decided to distribute free shares to existing shareholders, in a proportion of 189 new shares for each existing 1,000 shares. RON 1.73 billion out of last year's profit will be used in the operation of capitalising the bank with the shares handed to the existing shareholders. 

Banca Transilvania's market capitalisation is RON 25.8 billion (over EUR 5 billion) after the price of its shares increased by 13.75% y/y to RON 28.14 on April 25. 

For this price, the dividend yield would be 6.2%, not counting the free shares that roughly double the shareholders' gain.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romania's Banca Transilvania approves distribution of 2024 profit to dividends and free shares

28 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shareholders of Romania's leading financial group, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), approved on April 25 the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON 1.59 billion (EUR 320 million) out of the RON 3.53 billion net profit generated last year. 

The bank's shareholders also decided to distribute free shares to existing shareholders, in a proportion of 189 new shares for each existing 1,000 shares. RON 1.73 billion out of last year's profit will be used in the operation of capitalising the bank with the shares handed to the existing shareholders. 

Banca Transilvania's market capitalisation is RON 25.8 billion (over EUR 5 billion) after the price of its shares increased by 13.75% y/y to RON 28.14 on April 25. 

For this price, the dividend yield would be 6.2%, not counting the free shares that roughly double the shareholders' gain.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 April 2025
Politics
The role and powers of the president of Romania: a short guide
28 April 2025
Business
ING, Unicredit finance Digi’s development of fiber optic networks in Europe with EUR 200 mln
28 April 2025
Justice
Romania's High Court rejects again calls for resumption of scrapped presidential elections
28 April 2025
Macro
Fewer companies with foreign capital registered in Romania in Q1
28 April 2025
Macro
Romania confirms Q1 public deficit up 22% y/y, yet 25% smaller than target
28 April 2025
Transport
Chinese automaker Chery accelerates European expansion with official entry into Romania
25 April 2025
Politics
TikTok launches Election Center ahead of Romania’s May presidential vote
25 April 2025
Society
Update: Russian security service says it arrested Romanian man for spying for Ukraine