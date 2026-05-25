Romania's Banca Transilvania reports robust Q1 results, despite challenging economic environment

Romania's largest financial group, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), announced it is approaching the 5 million active customer base, after it added nearly 140,000 individuals and companies during the first quarter of the year.

The bank reported a positive start to 2026, despite a challenging economic environment. The net profit of the entire Banca Transilvania Group was RON 1.14 billion (EUR 219 million), 30.1% up y/y.

Banca Transilvania, the bank alone, contributed 83% of the total profit of BT Group. It achieved a profit of RON 950.2 million and an increase of 25.6% y/y.

TLV’s market capitalisation reached RON 42.1 billion (EUR 8.1 billion) after the price of its shares rose by 59% y/y. The dividend distributed out of the 2025 profit results in a yield of 3.32%.

“The growth of the bank's activity is reflected both in economies of scale and in better costs for clients, but also in the fact that BT is growing to the size of a regional champion, which has the strength to support the country's economy and infrastructure. We look to the future carefully, given the internal and external uncertainties, but we still have an appetite for financing the economy and developing BT's business", stated Ömer Tetik, General Manager, Banca Transilvania.

The group’s assets reached RON 227 billion (EUR 43 billion), a size that allows BT Group to support major projects in the economy.

BT Group's gross loans and receivables from financial leasing contracts reached RON 115.9 billion, amid increased demand for financing from companies and the population.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)