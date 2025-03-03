Banca Transilvania completes merger with OTP Bank Romania

Banca Transilvania (BT), the biggest financial group in the country, said that it successfully completed its merger with OTP Bank Romania, strengthening its position as the market leader with a 23% market share.

The integration boosts BT's assets by 9%, its loan portfolio by 13%, and expands its presence, particularly in Bucharest and central Romania.

"This rapid and successful integration, completed in a record seven months, was made possible by the similarities and synergies between BT and OTP Bank, as well as the dedication of both teams. We welcome our new clients, business partners, and colleagues," said Ömer Tetik, CEO of Banca Transilvania.

Following the merger, former OTP Bank customers gain access to BT's extensive banking ecosystem, which includes over 530 branches in 350 communities, more than 2,000 self-banking devices, and cutting-edge digital solutions such as BT Pay, BT Go, and BT Visual Help. The bank is also introducing the Hungarian Desk, offering consultations in Hungarian.

Banca Transilvania acquired OTP Bank and its Romanian subsidiaries in 2024 for EUR 347.5 million.

The merger coincides with another key transaction for BT Group, as its subsidiary Victoriabank has merged with BCR Chișinău, marking two simultaneous banking consolidations in Romania and Moldova.

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)