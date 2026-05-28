Real Estate

Banca Transilvania opens dedicated mortgage centers in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca

28 May 2026

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Banca Transilvania opened four specialized Mortgage Centers in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca dedicated to home-buying consultancy and mortgage lending services. The bank said Romania’s housing market continues to see rising property prices and strong demand for financing solutions.

The centers are designed to manage the entire mortgage process through a dedicated consultant, from the initial financial analysis and documentation preparation to final loan approval. 

According to the bank, clients will receive assistance with evaluating their financial situation, estimating long-term costs, determining the optimal down payment, and running online mortgage simulations.

The service is also aimed at Romanians living abroad who want to purchase homes in Romania.

Three of the new mortgage centers are located in Bucharest, while the fourth operates in Cluj-Napoca.

Banca Transilvania pointed to strong growth in Romania’s housing market over the past decade. 

According to Eurostat data cited by the bank, around 94% of Romanians own a home, placing Romania first in the European Union in terms of home ownership rates. Also, between 2015 and 2025, rents in Romania increased by approximately 60%, while housing prices rose by around 70%, both above the EU average, the bank said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

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Real Estate

Banca Transilvania opens dedicated mortgage centers in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca

28 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Transilvania opened four specialized Mortgage Centers in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca dedicated to home-buying consultancy and mortgage lending services. The bank said Romania’s housing market continues to see rising property prices and strong demand for financing solutions.

The centers are designed to manage the entire mortgage process through a dedicated consultant, from the initial financial analysis and documentation preparation to final loan approval. 

According to the bank, clients will receive assistance with evaluating their financial situation, estimating long-term costs, determining the optimal down payment, and running online mortgage simulations.

The service is also aimed at Romanians living abroad who want to purchase homes in Romania.

Three of the new mortgage centers are located in Bucharest, while the fourth operates in Cluj-Napoca.

Banca Transilvania pointed to strong growth in Romania’s housing market over the past decade. 

According to Eurostat data cited by the bank, around 94% of Romanians own a home, placing Romania first in the European Union in terms of home ownership rates. Also, between 2015 and 2025, rents in Romania increased by approximately 60%, while housing prices rose by around 70%, both above the EU average, the bank said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

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