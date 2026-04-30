Romanian lender Banca Transilvania announces cash dividends payout, new board of directors

Banca Transilvania will distribute dividends totaling RON 1.4 billion, representing approximately 34% of its 2025 net profit, which amounted to nearly RON 4.1 billion. The gross dividend per share is RON 1.28, with a yield of approximately 3.6%.

Additionally, the bank will issue bonus shares as a result of the capital increase through the capitalization of reserves, the company announced following a general meeting of shareholders on April 28.

The bank will increase its share capital by issuing approximately 157 million shares with a nominal value of RON 10, through the capitalization of reserves from the 2025 net profit. Shareholders will receive approximately 14 bonus shares for every 100 shares held on the record date, representing a whole number of shares calculated based on the proportion of newly issued shares to the total number of shares outstanding prior to the transaction.

At the same time, the bank announced four reappointments and three new members in its Board of Directors.

Horia Ciorcilă, the chairman of the BT Board of Directors and one of the bank’s founders, has been reappointed by the shareholders.

Ivo Gueorguiev has been reappointed for a new term and named Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mirela Bordea and Florin Predescu-Vasvari have also been reappointed as independent non-executive members.

Gabriela Nistor, Doru Lionăchescu, and Teodor Torgie are the new non-executive members of the board.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)