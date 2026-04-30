OMV Petrom approves RON 3.6 bln dividends, RON 9 bln for investments in 2026

The general shareholders’ meeting of OMV Petrom approved on April 28 the distribution of a total dividend per share in gross amount of RON 0.0578 – 0.0466 base dividend and 0.0112 special dividend, resulting in a dividend yield of 5.8%. The total dividends for 2025 amount to RON 3.6 billion (approximately EUR 720 million), and represent 40% of the operating cash flow of OMV Petrom Group for last year.

At the same time, the company’s 2026 budget allocates around RON 9 billion (around EUR 1.8 billion) for investments, a 23% increase compared to the previous year.

Approximately 60% of the 2026 investment budget is dedicated to the exploration and production segment, where work on the Neptun Deep development continues to progress, in line with the project’s timeline for first gas in 2027.

“In 2026, we are investing RON 9 billion to advance our major projects: Neptun Deep is progressing toward first gas in 2027, the sustainable fuels project at Petrobrazi is moving forward, and our renewable energy projects are entering the implementation phase. These projects are essential for strengthening Romania’s energy security and supporting the energy transition,” Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Omvpetrom.com)