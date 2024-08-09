Events

English National Ballet dancer Vsevolod Maievskyi to perform in Bucharest

09 August 2024

Vsevolod Maievskyi, a former first dancer of the Mariinsky Theater and current soloist of the English National Ballet, will dance at the Stars Gala, scheduled for August 25 at the I.L. Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest.

He will dance alongside young Romanian ballerina, Rebecca Rudolf, who joined the Bayerisches Junior Ballett München in the 2023/24 season as an apprentice;  Alfie Pearce (Staatsballet Munchen), Horia Bucur (Bucharest National Opera), Ilona Quenot (Paris National Opera), Alecsia Lazarescu (Royal Ballet School London), and Briana Orezeanu (Perm Ballet School).

They will perform in a suite from Don Quixote.

.
Rebecca Rudolf

The show will also include moments designed as part of the dance workshop Revolve Dance by teachers and former ballet dancers from the Paris National Opera: Carole Arbo, Bertrand Belem, Nina Ivanovich, Kirill Melnikov, Konstantin Kheykel, Balazs Baranyai, and Andrey Ivanov.

(Photos: the organizers)

1

