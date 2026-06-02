Bucharest’s Balkanik Festival moves to Tei Park for 2026 edition

Balkanik Festival - Home of World Music will return to Bucharest between August 28 and 30 with a new location and an expanded format. The 13th edition will take place in Tei Park, transforming the lakeside venue into a hub for world music, contemporary art, and cultural dialogue at the end of the summer season, the organizers said.

Held under the theme "The Sounds of Heritage. The Rhythm of Now,” the 2026 edition will explore how cultural heritage can be preserved and reinterpreted through contemporary artistic expression and cross-cultural collaboration.

The festival site will cover an area roughly twice the size of previous editions and will feature stages located both along the lakeside and in wooded sections of the park. The program will also include art installations, debates, jam sessions, DJ sets, regional gastronomy, and immersive cultural experiences.

During the day, visitors will be able to attend concerts, explore contemporary art projects, and participate in discussions, while evenings will feature live performances, lakeside sunsets, and dance events.

This year's edition will be dedicated to the legacy of Romica Puceanu, one of the most influential voices in Romanian urban traditional music. Thirty years after her death and ahead of the centenary of her birth, the festival aims to highlight her continuing influence on contemporary musicians.

As part of the tribute, organizers will premiere "Romica Puceanu Reimagined," a special concert created exclusively for the festival. The project will bring together Romanian musicians from the world music, alternative, and fusion scenes to reinterpret Puceanu's repertoire for contemporary audiences.

The event will also feature several special artistic projects, including "Brâncuși Reimagined," a series of light installations and video mapping works inspired by the artistic universe of Constantin Brâncuși. Other highlights include "Silent Talks," a headphone-based discussion series focused on heritage, sustainability, and cultural reinterpretation, as well as "Talk to Romica," an interactive installation exploring memory and voice through technology.

The full lineup for the 2026 edition is scheduled to be announced in June.

Festival passes are already on sale. Children aged up to nine will have free access when accompanied by an adult, while visitors aged between 10 and 15 will receive discounted tickets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release, @Andrei Mitrofan)