Watch: Badger bathes in a puddle in Romanian national park

A wildlife monitoring camera installed in Romania's Defileul Jiului National Park captured a badger cooling off and bathing in a forest puddle. The images, shared on Facebook by Romania's forest management company Romsilva, were captured on the night of June 27.

"A very cute badger cools off and bathes in a small puddle in a forest in the Defileul Jiului National Park. The badger, a very clean animal, is an omnivorous mammal that feeds on fruits, seeds, larvae or eggs. […] They build complex setts at a depth of 2 meters, with long tunnels of up to 8 meters, with special chambers for supplies," Romsilva explained.

Defileul Jiului National Park covers more than 11,000 hectares between the Parâng and Vâlcan massifs in the Hunedoara and Gorj counties.

(Photo: screenshot from Romsilva video)