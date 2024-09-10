Romania’s Babeș-Bolyai University to invest RON 13 mln into new research, teaching facility

Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca is set to invest RON 13 million (EUR 2.6 million) to modernize the Blăjoaia lodge and transform it into a teaching and research facility.

Before this, the building was transferred from the Ministry of Education to the management of the Ministry of Defense. Now it is owned by Babeș-Bolyai University, which has secured the necessary funds for its rehabilitation. The planned changes include the expansion of the building, which also requires structural reinforcement work.

The modernization works for the Blăjoaia lodge are currently in the bidding process until the end of the current month. The rehabilitation must be completed by 2026, as stipulated by European regulations for all projects funded through the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan).

"Approximately RON 11 million comes from European funding. This rehabilitation includes expanding the building, adding a new dining hall, and increasing accommodation capacity to 70 beds. We are aiming to improve comfort and, of course, provide state-of-the-art equipment in terms of furniture, internet access, a library, and other amenities," said Dan Lazăr, UBB Vice-Rector, cited by G4Media.

Photovoltaic panels will be installed at the Blăjoaia lodge, and the teaching facility will also be equipped with generators, as there are no nearby power sources. In the past, the camp's electricity was supplied by a mill located on a nearby stream, but the electricity produced could not meet the base's needs.

After the work is completed, the Blăjoaia lodge will become part of Babeș-Bolyai University's educational facilities.

"We haven't designated [the lodge to] a specific faculty. Like all our practice facilities, it will be available to all faculties and all students of our university, obviously based on prior approvals, considering the curriculum and the field practice stages that each study program requires. So, clearly, priority will be given to those programs that conduct field practice activities,” Dan Lazăr added.

(Photo source: Svlase | Dreamstime.com)