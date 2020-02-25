Asaf Avidan, Dubioza Kolektiv to perform at Awake festival in Romania

Asaf Avidan, Dubioza Kolektiv and Asian Dub Foundation are among the artists who will perform at this year’s edition of Awake festival.

The event will take place between August 14 and August 16 on the Teleki domain, in Mureş county.

The lineup also includes JP Cooper, Dubioza Kolektiv, Viţa de vie, Zagar, Grasu XXL, Asaf Avidan, Asian Dub Foundation, White Lies, Camo & Krooked, Dimension, Hybrid Minds, Oddprophet and Trampa.

Other names are to be announced.

The event will also cover open-air film screenings, debates and a competition dedicated to large-size art installations.

Tickets can be purchased from the festival’s website, iabilet.ro and eventim.ro at prices ranging from RON 139 (EUR 29) for students to RON 259 (EUR 54), with camping included.

(Photo: Awake Festival Facebook Page)

[email protected]