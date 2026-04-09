Central Romania: Local authorities launch tender to restore Râșnov Fortress

The City Hall of Râșnov has launched the tender for the restoration works of the famous Râșnov Fortress, with a deadline for submitting offers set for May 11.

According to local officials, the project was taken over by the current local administration at a difficult stage, with blockages and uncertainties regarding previous works, and continuing without a proper evaluation would have generated real risks.

“The launch of the tender marks the transition to a concrete stage: execution. The local administration aims to reopen Râșnov Fortress to the public in stages, starting in 2028, once works are completed,” Râșnov City Hall transmitted on Wednesday, April 8, on Facebook.

According to mayor Horia Motrescu, the Fortress “is not just a tourist objective, but an essential landmark for the identity of the city.” Its restoration follows the official restart of the project and the contracting of the technical expertise, which took place in December 2024.

In 2025, the Fortress was scanned using a 3D laser, and the renovation project obtained the necessary approvals. Finally, in March 2026, authorities completed the documentation and launched the procurement procedure.

“This result is the consequence of a sustained administrative effort, coordinated at the level of the City Hall leadership and carried out by an involved team: the public administrator, the economic department, the urban planning department, the procurement team, and the legal structure,” the Râșnov City Hall stated.

The local community was also an active part in the project through volunteer actions, according to the same source.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Rasnov on Facebook)