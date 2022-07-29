Austrian investors build 7MW electricity storage facility north of Bucharest

Megalodon Storage, a Romanian company controlled by Austrian investors, obtained a permit to build an electricity storage facility “with a maximum power of 7 MW,” located in the village of Căciulați in the commune of Moara Vlăsiei, north of Bucharest, Profit.ro reported. The capacity of the facility was not provided, though.

Typically, small energy storage power plants have a capacity equivalent to the power delivered over 3-4 hours, resulting in a capacity of 21-28 MWh for the project announced.

In a second phase of the project, it is envisaged to double the power of the storage facility to 14 MW.

The main associates of Megalodon Storage SRL are the Austrian investment fund Core Value Capital (33.33%), Gerdan Real Estate SRL, a company controlled by the heads of the developer of renewable energy production units in Austria LSG Group (33.34%), and the Austrian builder and operator of photovoltaic systems Green Source GmbH.

