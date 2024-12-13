The leader of the Romanian radical right-wing party AUR, George Simion, called for the resignation of president Klaus Iohannis and the judges of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) in the context of the annulment of the presidential elections, accusing them of organizing a "coup d'état," Digi24 reported.

Furthermore, Simion announced that he intends to initiate the procedure to suspend president Iohannis, stating that there are sufficient votes in the new legislature for this step.

"We have the votes to initiate (the suspension procedure - no), and then we will put it to a vote. I made a list of 20 actions that we can take," Simion said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) rejected the appeal filed by AUR against the Constitutional Court's decision to annul the entire electoral process of the presidential elections.

The reason for rejecting Simion's appeal is that the courts do not have the competence to annul a decision of the CCR.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)