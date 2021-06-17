Romanian truck maker ATP says demand is not an issue and invests EUR 12 mln

Romanian producer ATP Trucks Automobile, which produces commercial vehicles for the sectors of constructions and agriculture, will invest EUR 12 mln under a mixed financing mix of bank loans, state aid and own contributions, to expand in the area of bus production in 2022, the company's management confirmed in an interview for Ziarul Financiar daily.

With the massive investments in public infrastructure projects and buoyant constructions market, the company can only expand and capture the demand for trucks - and buses if they manage to deliver e-buses to municipalities.

The demand for trucks is not an issue, and foreign companies express their interest to bring the company's products to Serbia, Northern Macedonia and France - as well as African countries as well.

Currently, the company sells as much as it can produce, says ATP Trucks Automobile head manager Lucian Varga.

"Now we can produce three trucks per week because we have optimized many acquisition and construction processes. This month we have to produce 20 vehicles for example. If we can produce more, we can sell more. We plan to expand production capacity. There are companies in the area of ​​hydrotechnical construction, road and bridge construction and real estate that have bought trucks so far. They want new trucks to meet deadlines. The market in the real estate area is smaller because the constructions in the city do not allow the access of big trucks ", said Lucian Varga.

(Photo: atp-bus.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com