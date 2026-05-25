ASSIST Software Clears One of the World's Newest AI Audits, Earning ISO/IEC 42001 Certification

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ASSIST Software, an AI and custom software development company based in Suceava, Romania, has become one of the first organizations in Europe to receive ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the international standard governing how companies build, manage, and remain accountable for AI systems in production.

ASSIST Software received its ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification in May 2026, following an audit conducted by CERTINSPECT, an accredited certification body. The certificate covers the full range of the company's technical operations: software and application development, IT network design, telecommunications, support services, and research and development in engineering and natural sciences.



The ISO/IEC 42001 standard was published by the International Organization for Standardization in late 2023, and the field of certified organizations worldwide remains small.



What ISO/IEC 42001 Requires and Why It Matters in Practice



ISO/IEC 42001:2023 is the first international standard built specifically for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems. Where ISO 27001 governs information security and ISO 9001 governs quality, ISO/IEC 42001 addresses the characteristics that make AI harder to govern with existing frameworks: probabilistic outputs, data that shifts over time, and behavior that needs to be monitored long after deployment.



To achieve certification, an organization must demonstrate an AI management system that is established, documented, actively maintained, and continually improved. In practice, that means defined oversight responsibilities, structured risk and impact assessments across the full AI lifecycle, transparency and traceability of AI outputs, third-party and data-supply oversight, and post-deployment monitoring with documented evidence. The standard is designed to operate alongside ISO 27001 and to support compliance work under the EU AI Act, without replacing the Act's own conformity obligations for high-risk systems.



For ASSIST Software, the certification formalizes governance practices already embedded in long-standing strategic partnerships. AI and software work delivered for clients such as Dräger, BAT, and Trimble, across regulated and operationally critical environments, now sits under an internationally audited AI management framework. The same governance applies to the company's Horizon Europe R&D portfolio: LLM4CIP, coordinated by ASSIST Software, which applies large language models to critical infrastructure resilience; SECASSURED, where ASSIST Software contributes assurance-driven cybersecurity engineering for IoT–edge–cloud systems alongside SINTEF, NTNU, Fraunhofer FOKUS, and others; and DataPACT, focused on compliant data and AI pipelines in partnership with SINTEF and NTNU.

"Big congratulations to ASSIST Software for having recently obtained ISO/IEC 42001 certification. This achievement represents an important milestone in ASSIST Software’s R&D efforts, particularly in strengthening their MLOps pipeline framework that underpins assurance-driven AI engineering," said Phú Nguyen, Senior Research Scientist at SINTEF and project coordinator of SECASSURED.

Where ASSIST Software Stands in this Narrow Field



Romania's IT sector reached €17.7 billion in turnover in 2024, according to the ANIS industry study. Within that context, certifications at this level remain rare. ISO/IEC 42001 was published in late 2023; accredited certification bodies began offering audits only in 2024, and the standard remains in its earliest stages of global adoption.



One practitioner who led a major technology company through the certification process in 2024 estimated that fewer than 0.01% of AI companies worldwide are currently certified. ASSIST Software is among the first organizations in Europe to hold it."Achieving this certification signals to partners and clients that AI development at ASSIST Software is governed, auditable, and built to last," said Gheorghe David, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at ASSIST Software.



The AI Center and Robotics Hub



The certification also reflects the direction ASSIST Software has been building toward at its AI Center & Robotics Hub, a facility the company has developed over more than 30 years of applied technology work. The Hub combines NVIDIA A100-powered AI servers, collaborative robotic arms, quadruped robots, and simulation infrastructure to develop and test systems across digital twins, computer vision, and physical AI. Work at the center spans predictive maintenance, automated quality inspection, and collaborative robotics, with deployment options running on edge hardware and in the cloud. The ISO/IEC 42001 certification applies directly to these systems: governance, transparency, and accountability are built into each solution from design through to deployment, not added afterward.



*This is a press release.