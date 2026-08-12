ARVAL ROMANIA: Less ownership, more access: how the new generation of entrepreneurs is changing the demand for corporate mobility

News from Companies

Operational leasing intention rises to 49% in Romania, 13 points above the European average. The strongest appetite comes from small and medium-sized companies, with 54%, according to the Arval Mobility Observatory 2026 Barometer.

Arval Romania, part of the BNP Paribas Group and a major player in full-service leasing and mobility solutions for companies, presents an in-depth analysis of one of the most relevant signals captured by the 2026 edition of the Fleet and Mobility Barometer: 49% of companies in Romania intend to introduce or increase the use of operational leasing in the next three years, up from 42% in 2024 and 13 percentage points above the European average of 36%.

SMEs, the engine of operational leasing in Romania



Beyond the aggregate figure, the structure of this increase is relevant. Thus, the intention to operate leasing is more strongly supported by small (54%) and medium-sized (48%) companies than by large ones (37%), a reversal of the classic pattern, in which large corporations led the way, and SMEs followed. For years, operational leasing has been perceived as a tool for large corporate fleets, with dedicated administration departments and sophisticated procurement processes. Data from the 2026 edition show that the center of gravity of demand has shifted: the small and medium-sized business segment has become the engine of the market.



The move is even more remarkable as it takes place in a market where ownership remains the cultural norm, from housing to company assets. Against this background, the fact that Romanian entrepreneurs in the SME segment choose access over ownership when it comes to business mobility indicates a change in mentality with lasting potential, beyond immediate financial calculations.



At the same time, the general market context supports the same direction. The 2026 edition of the Barometer shows a moderate optimism of local companies regarding fleet dynamics: one in four companies expects the fleet to grow in the next three years, and 65% expect it to remain at the current level. In parallel, the electrification of fleets and adaptation to restrictive policies on combustion engines are the main challenges equally mentioned by 41% of respondents. In an environment where companies must simultaneously navigate the technological transition, regulatory uncertainty and cost pressure, formulas that transfer risk and complexity to a specialized partner are becoming increasingly attractive, and operational leasing is, by construction, such a formula.

"We see a change of mentality at the level of decision-makers. The new generation of entrepreneurs and managers in SMEs is made up of people who already operate on the logic of subscription, in personal and business life alike, from streaming services to the software through which they run their companies. The question I ask myself is no longer 'what do I own?', but 'what do I have access to and how much does it cost me monthly?'. Brought into the fleet decision, this reflex fundamentally changes the relationship to the company car: for a small business, operational leasing means access to a new fleet without capital immobilization. The cost becomes a predictable operational expense, and the money remains in the business." explains Roxana Lupescu, General Manager of Arval Romania.

The company car, from the balance sheet to the benefits package



However, the change goes beyond the scope of financing and touches the role that the car plays within the company. The barometer thus highlights a transformation of employee mobility: in 2026, companies are moving from simply expanding the available solutions to repositioning mobility as a central element in human resources and sustainability strategies. Social responsibility factors are invoked by 44% of respondents as motivation for these initiatives, and 42% mention HR aspects, namely attracting talent, improving well-being and supporting hybrid work models. In other words, the company car migrates from the balance sheet to the benefits package and becomes a tool through which the organization attracts and retains people.

"Customer requirements have changed accordingly: flexibility at the time of upgrade, digital settlement, 36 to 48-month contracts. At the same time, for employees, mobility becomes a benefit, and a benefit must be flexible, easy to manage and scalable with the team, exactly what operational leasing offers by its nature." adds Roxana Lupescu.

Less ownership, more access, a trend that is consolidating



Taken together, the data of the 2026 edition outlines a market at the beginning of a substantial transition. The demand for operational leasing is growing and changing its structure, with SMEs as the driving force; employee mobility is part of HR and sustainability strategies; and the company car redefines its role, from an asset to be managed to a service to be used and a benefit to be offered.

"The outlook remains one of growth. With an intention to use 13 points above the European average and with an SME segment that has just entered the maturity phase, the potential of operational leasing on the local market is far from being exhausted. The direction is clear, from ownership to use, and the pace of this transition is given, for the first time in the history of this market, by small and medium-sized companies." concludes Roxana Lupescu.

The Fleet and Mobility Barometer is conducted annually by the Arval Mobility Observatory. For the local market, the 2026 edition is based on over 300 interviews with decision-makers in Romania, part of a global survey carried out in 33 countries, with over 10,000 respondents.

*This is a press release.