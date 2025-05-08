Business

Swiss Artemis builds EUR 8 mln factory for joinery manufacturer Mondo Style in western Romania

08 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss industrial real estate developer Artemis Group announced that it had started construction on a EUR 8 million factory for window and door manufacturer Mondo Style, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The factory is being developed in the Sânandrei industrial park in Timiş County.

"We have obtained authorization for a new industrial investment in Sânandrei. The factory will be built and customized for Mondo Style, with which Artemis has signed a 10-year lease agreement," said Adriana Cioca, president of Artemis.

The Swiss are building the factory, which will have a footprint of 9,500 square meters on the ground, in the Artemis Industrial Park in Sânanadrei, which extends over 10 hectares.

(Photo: Alezandro | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Swiss Artemis builds EUR 8 mln factory for joinery manufacturer Mondo Style in western Romania

08 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss industrial real estate developer Artemis Group announced that it had started construction on a EUR 8 million factory for window and door manufacturer Mondo Style, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The factory is being developed in the Sânandrei industrial park in Timiş County.

"We have obtained authorization for a new industrial investment in Sânandrei. The factory will be built and customized for Mondo Style, with which Artemis has signed a 10-year lease agreement," said Adriana Cioca, president of Artemis.

The Swiss are building the factory, which will have a footprint of 9,500 square meters on the ground, in the Artemis Industrial Park in Sânanadrei, which extends over 10 hectares.

(Photo: Alezandro | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks