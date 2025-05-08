Swiss Artemis builds EUR 8 mln factory for joinery manufacturer Mondo Style in western Romania

Swiss industrial real estate developer Artemis Group announced that it had started construction on a EUR 8 million factory for window and door manufacturer Mondo Style, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The factory is being developed in the Sânandrei industrial park in Timiş County.

"We have obtained authorization for a new industrial investment in Sânandrei. The factory will be built and customized for Mondo Style, with which Artemis has signed a 10-year lease agreement," said Adriana Cioca, president of Artemis.

The Swiss are building the factory, which will have a footprint of 9,500 square meters on the ground, in the Artemis Industrial Park in Sânanadrei, which extends over 10 hectares.

(Photo: Alezandro | Dreamstime.com)

