Bucharest events: Art Safari’s first 2025 edition to focus on Romanian and contemporary art

Art Safari, the largest exhibition event dedicated to art in Romania, has announced its first 2025 edition, scheduled to take place from March 7 to July 27. The new season offers a program featuring anniversary retrospectives of Romanian art masters Ioan Andreescu and Ion Țuculescu, the exhibition Forgotten Painters – Hidden Treasures of Romanian Art, Young Blood 4.0, dedicated to the new wave of contemporary artists, and Against the Current, a photography exhibition.

The stories of art will be brought to the public through exclusive Art Safari experiences, including guided tours during the day and night, art workshops for adults and children, and Sunday brunches, the organizers said.

Tickets are already on sale, with art enthusiasts able to take advantage of the Early Bird Sale, offering a 50% discount, available until January 31.

Art Safari is a strategic national cultural project carried out in partnership with the Bucharest Municipal Museum. Over its 15 editions to date, it has recorded approximately 1 million visitors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)