Art Safari exhibition in Bucharest showcases Romanian Christmas traditions over generations

Art Safari is set to open a new exhibition, The most beautiful traditions/Cele mai frumoase tradiții, on November 28, curated by Cristian Vechiu. The display highlights the spiritual and cultural richness of Romanian winter holiday customs, offering a journey into traditions that define the nation’s heritage, the organizers said.

The exhibition explores the significance of Christmas in Romanian rural and urban communities, featuring Orthodox iconography, traditional carols, and symbolic artifacts such as costumes and instruments used by carolers.

It also showcases celebrated artworks by figures like Andy Warhol, Henri Matisse, and Romanian artists such as Marius Bunescu, Ion Mirea, and Viorel Mărginean. Special attention is given to winter landscapes, reflecting serene snow-covered settings and festive gatherings of the past.

The show also includes valuable objects and costumes from the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant and the National Village Museum “Dimitrie Gusti.”

The exhibition runs Thursdays to Sundays until December 15.

(Photo source: Art Safari)