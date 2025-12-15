Art Safari moves to new location in Bucharest’s Amzei Square in 2026

Art Safari will relocate to Amzei Square in central Bucharest in 2026, where it will operate under a new format titled Art Safari New Museum, following more than a decade of pop-up exhibitions hosted in historic buildings across the capital. After 12 years, 17 editions, and more than 1 million visitors, the exhibition platform will move into a new permanent space of approximately 4,500 sqm, according to the official announcement.

The first exhibition season at the new venue will open on March 26, 2026, with tickets already on sale and a 50% early-booking discount available until March 25.

The 2026 program will include two exhibition seasons and will mark 150 years since the birth of sculptor Constantin Brâncuși through a tribute exhibition based on research by art historian Doina Lemny. Other major exhibitions will focus on poet Mihai Eminescu, painter Nicolae Vermont, conductor Sergiu Celibidache, as well as contemporary themes including pop culture and works by Felix Aftene.

Ioana Ciocan, Managing Partner of Art Safari, said: “George Enescu Square, the Ciclop Garage, the Dacia-România Palace, the Kretzulescu Galleries, the Oscar Maugsch Palace in University Square, and Victoria Tower on Calea Victoriei. All these places where we have stopped in recent years, which we opened to the public and gave back to the city through art, carry the memory of Art Safari within them. From a 10-day pop-up art pavilion, we have transformed into a museum of temporary exhibitions, open year-round.”

“And because Art Safari has grown, we are moving once again, starting in 2026, to Piața Amzei in Bucharest, with the support of the District 1 City Hall,” she added.

The first exhibition season, running from March 26 to July 19, 2026, will combine heritage and contemporary art, featuring works from museum and private collections alongside special scenography.

In addition to exhibitions, the program will include guided tours, educational initiatives, and public events such as workshops and themed museum experiences.

