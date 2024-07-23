ARIR to launch new instrument evaluating the communication practices of Romanian bond issuers 

The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) has announced a new methodology for evaluating the communication practices of bond issuers on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). This new VEKTOR by ARIR Bonds indicator, set to launch in 2025, aims to enhance transparency and meet the growing information demands of both local and international investors.

The new methodology includes eight criteria, ranging from the presence of dedicated IR contact details and financial reports to corporate governance and credit ratings.

Daniela Maior (Șerban), President and Co-Founder of ARIR, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “We appreciate the involvement of all stakeholders in developing the new methodology, which will apply to all bond issuers starting in 2025.”

This development follows the success of the VEKTOR indicator for share issuers, which has been in use for five years.

The introduction of VEKTOR for bond issuers reflects the evolving needs of the market and aims to foster greater transparency among bond issuers, whether listed or unlisted.

To ensure comprehensive evaluation, ARIR has consulted various market representatives from the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and major asset management firms. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment to refining the standards of communication and corporate governance within the Romanian bond market.

The first evaluations under this new methodology will be conducted in 2025, with results published in January 2026.

ARIR plans to conduct several informational activities this year to familiarize bond issuers with the new methodology.

(Photo source: Negotin8/Dreamstime.com)