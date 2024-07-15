Romanian investors place EUR 4.2 mln in new BET-linked ETF launched by InterCapital at Bucharest Exchange

In a month and a half, Romanian investors bought InterCapital BET-TRN UCITS ETF fund units worth EUR 4.23 million, approximately one-third of the total assets raised since the launch of the tradable fund on the markets of Croatia, Slovenia, and Romania.

Croat and Slovenian investors brought assets of EUR 8.53 million, bringing the total to EUR 12.8 million, according to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar.

Investimental, the newest broker on the local capital market, and InterCapital Asset Management, the largest independent investment manager in Croatia, listed at the end of May an ETF that tracks the performance of the 20 most liquid companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the dividends received from them reinvested, respectively the evolution of the local BET-TRN index, under the symbol ICBETNETF.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)