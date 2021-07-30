Profile picture for user andreich
Romanian IT company makes strong debut on Bucharest Stock Exchange

30 July 2021
Arctic Stream (AST), a rapidly-growing Romanian IT integrator established in 2017, saw its shares surge by up to 50% on its Bucharest Stock Exchange debut.

Arctic Stream’s listing broke a series of weak BVB debuts over the last two months, which included two large initial public offerings (IPOs) on the main market carried out by the naval transport group TTS and real estate developer One United.

Arctic Stream’s stock started trading on the BVB’s secondary market AeRO on Thursday, July 29, after a private placement that took place in early June in which the company raised almost RON 21 mln (EUR 4.26 mln) from private investors.

On the first day, the company’s shares traded between a low of RON 32 and a high of RON 37.8, which translated into gains of between 28% and 51% for the investors who had bought shares in the private placement at RON 25 apiece.

The closing price was RON 33.6, up by over a third compared to the private placement. At this price, the company has a market capitalization of RON 140 mln (EUR 28.4 mln), which stands for 3.2 times its 2020 turnover (RON 43.9 mln) and 22 times its 2020 net profit (RON 6.37 mln).

Arctic Stream’s biggest shareholder is the company’s founder and CEO Dragos Octavian Diaconu, who owns 66.1% of its shares.

(Photo source: BVB)

 

Normal
 

